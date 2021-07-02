Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) Shares Sold by UBS Group AG

UBS Group AG trimmed its holdings in Sapiens International Co. (NASDAQ:SPNS) by 30.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 71,274 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 31,293 shares during the period. UBS Group AG owned 0.13% of Sapiens International worth $2,265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPNS. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 62.2% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 26,362 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 10,109 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 57,474 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,759,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 100,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,071,000 after buying an additional 64,313 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 37,129 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,137,000 after buying an additional 5,936 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Sapiens International by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 29,684 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $909,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.84% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPNS stock opened at $26.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.58. Sapiens International Co. has a 1-year low of $26.11 and a 1-year high of $35.85.

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.27. The company had revenue of $110.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. Sapiens International had a net margin of 9.15% and a return on equity of 16.69%. Sapiens International’s revenue was up 21.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sapiens International Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 27th were paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 26th. Sapiens International’s payout ratio is 29.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPNS shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sapiens International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Sapiens International from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $35.14.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation; and Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster for life, pension, and annuities.

