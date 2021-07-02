SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) Now Covered by Northland Securities

Equities researchers at Northland Securities began coverage on shares of SC Health (NYSE:SCPE) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 98.41% from the stock’s previous close.

SC Health stock opened at $10.08 on Wednesday. SC Health has a 12 month low of $9.95 and a 12 month high of $10.81. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $10.07.

Get SC Health alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TENOR CAPITAL MANAGEMENT Co. L.P. bought a new stake in shares of SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,008,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SC Health by 151.3% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,000 after buying an additional 165,367 shares during the period. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SC Health by 9.3% in the first quarter. Vivaldi Asset Management LLC now owns 59,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 5,063 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SC Health in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,041,000. Finally, Kohlberg Kravis Roberts & Co. L.P. bought a new stake in SC Health during the first quarter worth $114,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

SC Health Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is based in Singapore.

Recommended Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for SC Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SC Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.