Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 53.2% from the May 31st total of 4,700 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 29,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Scully Royalty stock traded up $0.52 on Friday, hitting $12.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,362 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,673. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 8.01 and a quick ratio of 7.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.16. Scully Royalty has a one year low of $3.53 and a one year high of $15.82.

Separately, Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price target on shares of Scully Royalty in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Scully Royalty stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Scully Royalty Ltd. (NYSE:SRL) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 95,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 25,150 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned 0.76% of Scully Royalty worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 26.88% of the company’s stock.

About Scully Royalty

Scully Royalty Ltd. operates as an iron ore mining company in the Americas, Africa, Canada, Asia, and Europe. The company holds royalty interest in the Scully iron ore mine located in the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador, Canada. It also engages in manufacturing, and medical supplies and services industries.

