Security National Financial Co. (SNFCA) To Go Ex-Dividend on July 8th

Security National Financial Co. (NASDAQ:SNFCA) declared a — dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a dividend of 5.00 per share by the credit services provider on Friday, July 16th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 8th. This is a positive change from Security National Financial’s previous — dividend of $2.50.

Shares of SNFCA opened at $8.82 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $170.49 million, a P/E ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.81. Security National Financial has a twelve month low of $5.50 and a twelve month high of $10.69. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.47.

Security National Financial (NASDAQ:SNFCA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The credit services provider reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $122.66 million during the quarter. Security National Financial had a net margin of 12.64% and a return on equity of 26.14%.

Security National Financial Corporation engages in life insurance, cemetery and mortuary, and mortgage businesses. The company's Life Insurance segment is involved in selling and servicing lines of life insurance, annuity products, and accident and health insurance. It offers various life insurance products, including funeral plans and interest-sensitive life insurance, as well as other traditional life, accident, and health insurance products; annuity products comprising single and flexible premium deferred annuities, and immediate annuities; and diver's accident policies.

