Sei Investments Co. Has $484,000 Stock Position in Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX)

Sei Investments Co. lowered its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SHLX) by 26.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,290 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 12,800 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Shell Midstream Partners were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 16,555,363 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $220,849,000 after buying an additional 941,499 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,617,323 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $66,702,000 after buying an additional 93,676 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,351,403 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $18,027,000 after buying an additional 46,626 shares in the last quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Infrastructure Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,052,751 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $10,612,000 after buying an additional 128,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Shell Midstream Partners by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Adams Asset Advisors LLC now owns 186,562 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,488,000 after buying an additional 5,214 shares in the last quarter. 20.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE SHLX opened at $14.92 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.19. Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 12 month low of $8.17 and a 12 month high of $16.50. The company has a market cap of $5.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.59, a current ratio of 5.85 and a quick ratio of 5.85.

Shell Midstream Partners (NYSE:SHLX) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The pipeline company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.03. Shell Midstream Partners had a return on equity of 90.23% and a net margin of 113.83%. The company had revenue of $139.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.36 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.33%. Shell Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is 147.20%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on SHLX shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Shell Midstream Partners from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Shell Midstream Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.83.

Shell Midstream Partners, L.P. owns, operates, develops, and acquires pipelines and other midstream, and logistics assets in the United States. It owns interests in crude oil and refined products pipelines and terminals to transport onshore and offshore crude oil production to Gulf Coast and Midwest refining markets.

