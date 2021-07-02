Sei Investments Co. Has $533,000 Position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH)

Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. (NYSE:SPH) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,990 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,400 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.06% of Suburban Propane Partners worth $533,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 417.5% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,105 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 2,505 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 468.9% in the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 6,673 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Suburban Propane Partners in the 1st quarter valued at about $112,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 477.3% in the 1st quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 10,391 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $154,000 after buying an additional 8,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Suburban Propane Partners by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 13,397 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 6,532 shares during the last quarter. 28.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Suburban Propane Partners from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Argus upgraded Suburban Propane Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 26th.

Shares of NYSE:SPH opened at $15.45 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $14.98. The company has a market capitalization of $966.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. has a 52-week low of $12.50 and a 52-week high of $18.18.

Suburban Propane Partners (NYSE:SPH) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The energy company reported $2.02 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $537.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $451.67 million. Suburban Propane Partners had a return on equity of 26.08% and a net margin of 8.92%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Suburban Propane Partners, L.P. will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd. Suburban Propane Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 123.71%.

About Suburban Propane Partners

Suburban Propane Partners, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the retail marketing and distribution of propane, fuel oil, and refined fuels. The company operates in four segments: Propane, Fuel Oil and Refined Fuels, Natural Gas and Electricity, and All Other. The Propane segment is involved in the retail distribution of propane to residential, commercial, industrial, and agricultural customers, as well as in the wholesale distribution to industrial end users.

