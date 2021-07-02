Sei Investments Co. Lowers Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 5.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,793,022 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 279,443 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises approximately 1.5% of Sei Investments Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Apple were worth $594,024,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. raised its holdings in Apple by 218.3% during the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Advisory Group Inc. now owns 78,240 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $9,557,000 after acquiring an additional 53,660 shares during the period. Enlightenment Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Apple in the first quarter worth $1,662,000. Burleson & Company LLC increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 3.6% in the first quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 288,316 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,218,000 after purchasing an additional 10,042 shares during the period. Wills Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.4% in the first quarter. Wills Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.6% in the first quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 217,271 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $26,540,000 after purchasing an additional 15,286 shares during the period. 56.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeffrey E. Williams sold 133,867 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.74, for a total transaction of $16,832,436.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Luca Maestri sold 121,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.81, for a total transaction of $16,079,572.32. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 143,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,119,460.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 290,155 shares of company stock valued at $37,610,735 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ AAPL opened at $137.27 on Friday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $89.14 and a fifty-two week high of $145.09. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 trillion, a P/E ratio of 30.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.41. Apple had a net margin of 23.45% and a return on equity of 111.80%. The business had revenue of $89.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.84 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This is an increase from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.83%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AAPL shares. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Apple from $138.00 to $134.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Apple from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apple from $161.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. New Street Research lowered shares of Apple from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $148.93.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

