Sei Investments Co. Makes New $574,000 Investment in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT)

Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Viasat, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSAT) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 11,976 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $574,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Viasat by 18.1% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,480 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $72,000 after buying an additional 227 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.4% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 59,491 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,860,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.3% in the first quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 21,720 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 28,881 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $943,000 after purchasing an additional 348 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Viasat by 0.4% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 171,026 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,221,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.82% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on VSAT shares. Raymond James raised shares of Viasat from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Viasat from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Viasat in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Viasat from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Viasat from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $49.94 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,248.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 1.17. Viasat, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.82 and a 1-year high of $61.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $50.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $595.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.97 million. Viasat had a net margin of 0.16% and a return on equity of 0.16%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Viasat, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment, internet, and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and advanced software and communication infrastructure services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

