Sei Investments Co. Sells 1,991 Shares of Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA)

Sei Investments Co. decreased its holdings in Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,991 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Ormat Technologies were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG raised its stake in Ormat Technologies by 199.7% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 105,941 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after buying an additional 70,589 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 21.8% during the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 4,564 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 817 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 428.2% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 72.2% during the first quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 8,673 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $681,000 after purchasing an additional 3,635 shares during the period. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Ormat Technologies by 457.2% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 9,645 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 7,914 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Ormat Technologies alerts:

Shares of NYSE:ORA opened at $70.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.39, a P/E/G ratio of 4.16 and a beta of 0.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 2.70 and a current ratio of 2.85. Ormat Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $53.44 and a 12-month high of $128.87. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $69.29.

Ormat Technologies (NYSE:ORA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.06. Ormat Technologies had a return on equity of 4.76% and a net margin of 10.99%. The firm had revenue of $166.35 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $165.73 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ormat Technologies, Inc. will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 18th were given a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 17th. Ormat Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.09%.

ORA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Ormat Technologies from $96.00 to $81.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Ormat Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Cowen reduced their price target on Ormat Technologies from $91.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Ormat Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $85.83.

About Ormat Technologies

Ormat Technologies, Inc engages in the geothermal and recovered energy power business in the United States, Indonesia, Kenya, Turkey, Chile, Guadeloupe, Guatemala, Ethiopia, New Zealand, Honduras, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Electricity, Product, and Energy Storage.

Featured Story: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ormat Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ORA).

Receive News & Ratings for Ormat Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ormat Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.