Sei Investments Co. Sells 5,197 Shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 31.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,197 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $507,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 22,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 12,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $727,000 after purchasing an additional 460 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 10.0% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the period. Finally, Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 8,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after purchasing an additional 815 shares during the period. 73.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director James Arthur Bristol sold 5,300 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.26, for a total value of $245,178.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,300 shares in the company, valued at $245,178. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on DCPH shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $75.00 to $60.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright cut their price target on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.14.

NASDAQ DCPH opened at $37.15 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.59. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.77 and a twelve month high of $68.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.27 and a beta of 1.51.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $25.16 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.35 million. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 45.63% and a negative net margin of 379.54%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40474.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response to existing cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is QINLOCK used for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors (GIST), as well as in INTRIGUE Phase 3 study to treat second-line GIST.

