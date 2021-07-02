Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) Updates Q2 2022 Earnings Guidance

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) issued an update on its second quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.570-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $177 million-$187 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.58 million.

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $68.06 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 4.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 60.77, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96. Semtech has a fifty-two week low of $49.26 and a fifty-two week high of $83.94.

Semtech (NASDAQ:SMTC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $170.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.85 million. Semtech had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 11.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Semtech will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler reiterated a buy rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of Semtech in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Roth Capital upgraded shares of Semtech from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $83.00 in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Semtech from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $82.64.

In related news, EVP John Michael Wilson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.13, for a total value of $350,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,372 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,218,298.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Christopher H. Chang sold 4,830 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total transaction of $347,566.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $570,858.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. The company provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

