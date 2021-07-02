Semux (SEM) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $1.00

Semux (CURRENCY:SEM) traded 36.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on July 2nd. Semux has a total market capitalization of $291,062.59 and $1.00 worth of Semux was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Semux coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0229 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Semux has traded 28.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0657 or 0.00000195 BTC.

EOS (EOS) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.89 or 0.00011560 BTC.

Tezos (XTZ) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00008798 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.69 or 0.00016896 BTC.

BitTorrent (BTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.49 or 0.00007390 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002801 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded down 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Dimension Chain (EON) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001074 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00004234 BTC.

About Semux

Semux (CRYPTO:SEM) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Semux BFT consensus hashing algorithm. Semux’s total supply is 18,432,369 coins and its circulating supply is 12,712,343 coins. The Reddit community for Semux is https://reddit.com/r/Semux and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Semux’s official Twitter account is @semuxproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Semux is www.semux.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Semux is a DPoS cryptocurrency base on a new consensus algorithm named Semux BFT. “

Buying and Selling Semux

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Semux directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Semux should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Semux using one of the exchanges listed above.

