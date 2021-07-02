Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) Downgraded to Hold at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank cut shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Berenberg Bank currently has $12.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Saturday, May 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Citigroup cut their price objective on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

Shares of SNSE opened at $9.08 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $277.74 million and a PE ratio of -0.72. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a twelve month low of $9.00 and a twelve month high of $26.50. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.72.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). Analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director James Peyer bought 1,965 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.38 per share, with a total value of $26,291.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Cambrian Biopharma Inc bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 6,700 shares of company stock valued at $91,408 in the last ninety days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $10,063,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $5,449,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the first quarter worth $4,834,000. Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $3,104,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in the first quarter worth $2,262,000. 10.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

