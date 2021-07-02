Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) PT Lowered to $14.00 at Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) had its target price decreased by Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell currently has a buy rating on the stock.

SNSE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They set an overweight rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, May 15th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics in a report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup lowered their target price on Sensei Biotherapeutics from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut Sensei Biotherapeutics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and cut their price target for the company from $30.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Sensei Biotherapeutics presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $15.80.

NASDAQ:SNSE opened at $9.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $11.72. Sensei Biotherapeutics has a 12 month low of $9.00 and a 12 month high of $26.50. The stock has a market cap of $277.74 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.72.

Sensei Biotherapeutics (NASDAQ:SNSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.12). As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Sensei Biotherapeutics will post -1.33 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director James Peyer purchased 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.00 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have bought 6,700 shares of company stock worth $91,408.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Sensei Biotherapeutics during the 1st quarter worth about $167,000. 10.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Sensei Biotherapeutics

Sensei Biotherapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies with an initial focus on treatments for cancer. The company develops proprietary ImmunoPhage platform, an immunotherapy approach that is designed to utilize bacteriophage to induce a focused and coordinated innate and adaptive immune response.

