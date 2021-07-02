Seres Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:MCRB)

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) saw unusually large options trading on Thursday. Traders acquired 4,047 call options on the company. This is an increase of 572% compared to the average daily volume of 602 call options.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Seres Therapeutics from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Chardan Capital raised Seres Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $27.50 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.14.

NASDAQ MCRB opened at $22.60 on Friday. Seres Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $3.67 and a 1-year high of $38.50. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.68 and a beta of 3.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.34. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.06). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 340.59% and a negative return on equity of 94.99%. The firm had revenue of $5.72 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.30 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Seres Therapeutics will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 4.9% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 95,009 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,956,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 80.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 58,583 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 26,159 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $481,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Seres Therapeutics by 0.5% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 142,382 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,932,000 after buying an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Seres Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $408,000. 98.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

