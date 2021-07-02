SG Americas Securities LLC Buys 2,520 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG) by 10.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 2,520 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Bunge were worth $2,077,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth $25,000. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new position in shares of Bunge during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bunge during the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bunge in the first quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Kempen Capital Management N.V. acquired a new stake in Bunge during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Bunge alerts:

In related news, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.53, for a total value of $13,784,121.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares in the company, valued at $825,719.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul J. Fribourg sold 155,650 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.04, for a total transaction of $13,859,076.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $830,476.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Bunge in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bunge from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Bunge from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Bunge from $72.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.17.

Bunge stock opened at $79.42 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $38.00 and a 1 year high of $92.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.69.

Bunge (NYSE:BG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $12.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.89 billion. Bunge had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 35.47%. The company’s revenue was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 7.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 19th will be issued a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. This is an increase from Bunge’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.10%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Limited operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through five segments: Agribusiness, Edible Oil Products, Milling Products, Fertilizer, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains primarily wheat and corn; and vegetable oils and protein meals.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Tips and Tricks



Receive News & Ratings for Bunge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bunge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.