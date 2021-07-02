SG Americas Securities LLC Cuts Stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its stake in LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 203,338 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 37,757 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in LG Display were worth $2,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LPL. Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LG Display by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 146,753 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after acquiring an additional 10,112 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of LG Display by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 264,423 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after purchasing an additional 116,423 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in shares of LG Display in the fourth quarter worth $93,000. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in shares of LG Display during the fourth quarter valued at $585,000. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in LG Display in the 4th quarter worth about $184,000. Institutional investors own 2.78% of the company’s stock.

Get LG Display alerts:

Shares of LG Display stock opened at $10.68 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $7.64 billion, a PE ratio of 23.53, a P/E/G ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.57. LG Display Co., Ltd. has a one year low of $4.97 and a one year high of $12.31.

LPL has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Macquarie lowered shares of LG Display from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of LG Display from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Nomura lowered LG Display from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LG Display from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded LG Display from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. LG Display currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.00.

LG Display Profile

LG Display Co, Ltd. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

Featured Story: Risk Tolerance

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LG Display Co., Ltd. (NYSE:LPL).

Receive News & Ratings for LG Display Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LG Display and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.