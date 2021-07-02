SG Americas Securities LLC Grows Stock Holdings in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) by 124.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 20,200 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,193 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $1,893,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,979 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in MasTec by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $420,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its holdings in MasTec by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 20,929 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,961,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in MasTec by 17.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,391 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC raised its holdings in MasTec by 84.1% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 464 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.07% of the company’s stock.

MTZ has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $114.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on shares of MasTec from $118.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.45.

Shares of MTZ stock opened at $106.43 on Friday. MasTec, Inc. has a 1 year low of $36.81 and a 1 year high of $122.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.56. The company has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 1.32.

MasTec (NYSE:MTZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.39. MasTec had a net margin of 5.27% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The firm had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that MasTec, Inc. will post 5.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director C Robert Campbell sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.14, for a total transaction of $360,420.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 52,827 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,346,635.78. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 24.70% of the company’s stock.

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Electrical Transmission, and Other.

