SG Americas Securities LLC Has $1.92 Million Stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT)

SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novanta Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVT) by 466.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,549 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 11,979 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Novanta were worth $1,919,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NOVT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth $52,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $208,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Novanta in the fourth quarter worth $223,000. Milestone Advisory Partners acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth $239,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Novanta in the first quarter worth $247,000. 91.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Matthijs Glastra sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.43, for a total value of $1,015,725.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,833 shares in the company, valued at $17,312,423.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Buckley sold 3,572 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.19, for a total value of $500,758.68. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 153,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,569,633.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,776 shares of company stock valued at $4,066,677 in the last quarter. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Novanta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd.

NOVT stock opened at $136.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.19 and a beta of 1.00. Novanta Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.53 and a twelve month high of $146.16. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $134.45.

Novanta (NASDAQ:NOVT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.28 million. Novanta had a return on equity of 15.66% and a net margin of 7.34%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Novanta Inc. will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

About Novanta

Novanta Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells photonics, vision, and precision motion components and sub-systems to original equipment manufacturers in the medical and industrial markets worldwide. Its Photonics segment offers photonics-based solutions, including laser scanning and beam delivery, CO2 laser, solid state laser, ultrafast laser, and optical light engine products for photonics-based applications, such as industrial processing, metrology, medical and life science imaging, DNA sequencing, and medical laser procedures.

