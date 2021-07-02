SG Americas Securities LLC Increases Stock Position in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA) by 55.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,958 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,905 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in Lear were worth $1,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lear by 32.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,360,023 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,334,003,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,101 shares in the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Lear during the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,832,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of Lear by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,068,778 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $374,966,000 after acquiring an additional 196,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Unigestion Holding SA increased its stake in Lear by 275.2% during the 1st quarter. Unigestion Holding SA now owns 209,851 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $38,036,000 after purchasing an additional 153,920 shares in the last quarter. 96.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,841.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on LEA shares. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Lear from $184.00 to $187.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Lear from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $198.00 to $228.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Wolfe Research restated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

LEA opened at $177.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. Lear Co. has a 52-week low of $102.17 and a 52-week high of $204.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.49.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The business had revenue of $5.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. Lear had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 9.62%. The company’s revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Lear Co. will post 13.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 11th were given a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 10th. Lear’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 18.76%.

Lear Company Profile

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

