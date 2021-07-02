SG Americas Securities LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD)

SG Americas Securities LLC lessened its holdings in The Middleby Co. (NASDAQ:MIDD) by 69.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,775 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 26,191 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in The Middleby were worth $1,952,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 33,799 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,354,000 after acquiring an additional 3,382 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of The Middleby during the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 4,577 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 794,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $102,424,000 after acquiring an additional 37,824 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in shares of The Middleby by 748.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $227,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MIDD shares. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of The Middleby from $190.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $214.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Citigroup upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of The Middleby from $195.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded shares of The Middleby from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The Middleby has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $194.22.

MIDD stock opened at $172.95 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $171.41. The stock has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.28 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The Middleby Co. has a 12 month low of $70.50 and a 12 month high of $186.20.

The Middleby (NASDAQ:MIDD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $758.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $714.50 million. The Middleby had a net margin of 8.59% and a return on equity of 14.70%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that The Middleby Co. will post 7.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The Middleby Profile

The Middleby Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, distributes, and services a range of foodservice, food processing, and residential kitchen equipment in the United States, Canada, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. Its Commercial Foodservice Equipment Group segment offers conveyor, combi, convection, baking, proofing, deck, speed cooking, and hydrovection ovens; ranges, fryers, rethermalizers; steam cooking, food warming, catering, induction cooking, countertop cooking, and kitchen ventilation equipment; heated cabinets, charbroilers, ventless cooking systems, toasters, griddles, charcoal grills, professional mixers, stainless steel fabrication, custom millwork, professional refrigerators, blast chillers, cold rooms, ice machines, freezers; and soft serve ice cream, coffee and beverage dispensing, home and professional craft brewing equipment, fry dispensers, bottle filling and canning equipment, and IoT solutions.

