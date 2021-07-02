SG Americas Securities LLC Raises Stock Holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 17.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,553 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,060 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $1,866,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $1,090,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 47,032 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of PTC by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 317,439 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,969,000 after purchasing an additional 2,041 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the first quarter worth about $1,554,000. Finally, TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PTC during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.02% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently issued reports on PTC shares. Mizuho increased their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on PTC in a research note on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. TheStreet raised PTC from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

In other PTC news, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total transaction of $36,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total value of $794,142.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at $5,377,464.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of PTC stock opened at $142.97 on Friday. PTC Inc. has a 52-week low of $76.15 and a 52-week high of $149.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $16.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.22. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $134.34.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.01 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. PTC’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

