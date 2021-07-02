Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.
SSDOY opened at $73.90 on Friday. Shiseido has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -217.35 and a beta of 0.33.
Shiseido Company Profile
Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.
