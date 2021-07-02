Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Shiseido Company, Limited (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the six brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Shiseido from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th.

SSDOY opened at $73.90 on Friday. Shiseido has a one year low of $51.10 and a one year high of $79.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.38. The company has a market capitalization of $29.51 billion, a PE ratio of -217.35 and a beta of 0.33.

Shiseido (OTCMKTS:SSDOY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.44). Shiseido had a negative net margin of 1.52% and a positive return on equity of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Shiseido will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shiseido Company Profile

Shiseido Company, Limited engages in the production and sale of cosmetics in Japan and internationally. The company offers fragrances; skincare and body care products; and hair care and styling products, as well as hair color and perm solutions for hair salons. It also conducts restaurant and food, and retail businesses; and operates beauty salons.

