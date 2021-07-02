Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Shoals Technologies Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHLS) have earned an average rating of “Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.92.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SHLS shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Shoals Technologies Group from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Johnson Rice assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Tuesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. Cowen cut their target price on Shoals Technologies Group from $40.00 to $31.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Roth Capital assumed coverage on Shoals Technologies Group in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock.

SHLS traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.13. 4,550 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,465,382. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.13. Shoals Technologies Group has a 12 month low of $20.94 and a 12 month high of $44.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion and a PE ratio of 117.50.

Shoals Technologies Group (NASDAQ:SHLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shoals Technologies Group will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SHLS. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Shoals Technologies Group during the first quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.65% of the company’s stock.

Shoals Technologies Group Company Profile

Shoals Technologies Group, Inc provides electrical balance of system (EBOS) solutions for solar energy projects in the United States. It offers EBOS components, such as cable assemblies, inline fuses, combiners, recombiners, disconnects, wireless monitoring systems, junction boxes, transition enclosures, and splice boxes that carry the electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter and to the power grid.

