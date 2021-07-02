Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) Price Target Raised to $1,600.00 at Loop Capital

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective upped by equities researchers at Loop Capital from $1,400.00 to $1,600.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the software maker’s stock. Loop Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 9.74% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on SHOP. Barclays raised their price target on Shopify from $1,340.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on Shopify from $1,315.00 to $1,420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Shopify in a report on Wednesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $1,360.00 price target on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Shopify from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Shopify currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,432.64.

NYSE:SHOP opened at $1,458.00 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 17.13, a quick ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1,254.28. Shopify has a 52 week low of $839.40 and a 52 week high of $1,552.23. The company has a market cap of $181.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.26, a PEG ratio of 44.69 and a beta of 1.44.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The software maker reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $1.27. The company had revenue of $988.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $851.43 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 46.67%. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 110.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Shopify will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Aequim Alternative Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter valued at $507,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,868,340 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,493,317,000 after acquiring an additional 143,601 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Shopify by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,651,415 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $5,146,791,000 after acquiring an additional 361,625 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,772,038 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,066,852,000 after acquiring an additional 134,384 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Shopify by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,985,217 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,196,643,000 after buying an additional 48,640 shares in the last quarter. 58.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

