Shopify (TSE:SHOP) PT Raised to C$2,103.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Shopify (TSE:SHOP) had its price objective lifted by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada to C$2,103.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.00% from the stock’s current price.

TSE:SHOP opened at C$1,812.87 on Wednesday. Shopify has a 1 year low of C$1,109.41 and a 1 year high of C$1,920.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1,528.70. The company has a quick ratio of 16.35, a current ratio of 17.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.80. The firm has a market cap of C$225.49 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 115.18.

Get Shopify alerts:

In other Shopify news, Director Robert Gerard Ashe sold 209 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,392.79, for a total value of C$291,093.82. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,772 shares in the company, valued at C$13,610,376.91. Also, Senior Officer Joseph Andrew Frasca sold 258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1,643.53, for a total transaction of C$424,032.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 234 shares in the company, valued at C$384,587.17.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

Featured Article: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.