Short Interest in American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) Declines By 31.4%

American Public Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEI) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 164,200 shares, a decrease of 31.4% from the May 31st total of 239,500 shares. Approximately 0.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 134,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Shares of APEI opened at $28.45 on Friday. American Public Education has a 12 month low of $24.97 and a 12 month high of $41.09. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $531.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.58.

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. American Public Education had a return on equity of 7.55% and a net margin of 7.30%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that American Public Education will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of American Public Education during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Public Education by 113.8% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 7,286 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in American Public Education by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 89,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,733,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in American Public Education during the fourth quarter worth about $262,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of American Public Education by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,311,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,467,000 after purchasing an additional 53,650 shares during the last quarter. 95.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently commented on APEI. Truist reduced their price objective on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Truist Securities lowered their target price on American Public Education from $43.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 14th. TheStreet cut American Public Education from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, William Blair initiated coverage on American Public Education in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Public Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.86.

American Public Education Company Profile

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates in two segments, American Public Education and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 129 degree programs and 112 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

