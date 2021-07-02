Short Interest in Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) Increases By 107.8%

Austal Limited (OTCMKTS:AUTLF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 288,800 shares, an increase of 107.8% from the May 31st total of 139,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 3,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 82.5 days.
AUTLF opened at $1.58 on Friday. Austal has a 52 week low of $1.55 and a 52 week high of $2.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1.79.
Austal Company Profile
