Short Interest in Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) Decreases By 35.5%

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund (NYSE:BGX) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, a drop of 35.5% from the May 31st total of 18,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 57,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Shares of NYSE:BGX traded up $0.04 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.26. The company had a trading volume of 71,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 54,637. Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund has a one year low of $11.85 and a one year high of $15.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $14.51.

Get Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.081 dividend. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.37%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 23rd.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 9,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 6,116 shares during the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $437,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 34,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 3,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 38,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $545,000 after acquiring an additional 6,578 shares during the last quarter.

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Company Profile

Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund is a close-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by The Blackstone Group LP. The fund is managed by GSO / Blackstone Debt Funds Management LLC. It takes both long and short positions to invest in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone / GSO Long-Short Credit Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.