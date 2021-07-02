Short Interest in Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) Drops By 36.6%

Bonterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:BONXF) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 8,300 shares, a decrease of 36.6% from the May 31st total of 13,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 143,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Bonterra Resources from $2.75 to $3.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

Shares of OTCMKTS BONXF traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.25. The company had a trading volume of 83,739 shares, compared to its average volume of 60,714. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.09. Bonterra Resources has a 12 month low of $0.61 and a 12 month high of $1.30.

Bonterra Resources Inc, an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of mineral properties in Canada. It explores primarily for gold and silver deposits. The Company's primary projects include the Gladiator, Moroy, and Barry deposits, as well as the Bachelor Mill.

