Short Interest in Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) Increases By 93.7%

Braskem S.A. (NYSE:BAK) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 475,200 shares, a growth of 93.7% from the May 31st total of 245,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 339,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.4 days.

Shares of Braskem stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 6,571 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 296,819. The company has a market cap of $9.48 billion, a PE ratio of -84.10 and a beta of 1.59. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.94. Braskem has a 12-month low of $7.00 and a 12-month high of $24.11.

Braskem (NYSE:BAK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $4.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.31 billion. Research analysts predict that Braskem will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 225.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,225 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 107.6% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,834 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 3,542 shares during the period. Credit Agricole S A lifted its stake in shares of Braskem by 33.3% during the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 8,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Braskem during the first quarter valued at approximately $156,000. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Braskem from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Braskem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. HSBC reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Braskem in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Scotiabank cut shares of Braskem from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.00.

Braskem Company Profile

Braskem SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells thermoplastic resins. The company operates through three segments: Brazil, United States and Europe, and Mexico. The Brazil segment produces and sells chemicals, including ethylene, polymer and chemical grade propylene, butadiene, butene-1, benzene, toluene, and xylenes products; fuels, such as automotive gasoline, liquefied petroleum gas, ethyl tertiary-butyl ether, and methyl tertiary-butyl ether; intermediates, such as cumene; aliphatics, aromatics, and hydrogenated solvents; and specialties comprising isoprene, dicyclopentadiene, piperylene, nonene, tetramer, polyisobutylene, and hydrocarbon resins.

