Short Interest in Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) Drops By 48.5%

Carlsberg A/S (OTCMKTS:CABGY) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,900 shares, a drop of 48.5% from the May 31st total of 32,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 93,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CABGY. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Carlsberg A/S in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, DNB Markets downgraded shares of Carlsberg A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.00.

Shares of CABGY stock traded up $0.20 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.64. 39,819 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,442. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.09 and a beta of 0.89. Carlsberg A/S has a 12-month low of $25.10 and a 12-month high of $38.75. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Carlsberg A/S engages in the production and sale of beer and other beverage products in Western Europe, Eastern Europe, and Asia. It offers core, and craft and specialty beers; and alcohol-free brews. The company provides its products primarily under the Carlsberg, Tuborg, Ringnes, Lvivske, Wusu, 1664 Blanc, Grimbergen, Baltika, and other brand names.

