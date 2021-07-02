Short Interest in Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) Drops By 56.6%

Cinedigm Corp. (NASDAQ:CIDM) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,680,000 shares, a decrease of 56.6% from the May 31st total of 6,170,000 shares. Approximately 2.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 30,090,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Cinedigm stock opened at $1.27 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40. Cinedigm has a 12-month low of $0.45 and a 12-month high of $2.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 1,026.8% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,112,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after purchasing an additional 1,014,044 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 2,703.4% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 550,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 530,819 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 193.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,061,124 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,442,000 after purchasing an additional 1,359,708 shares during the period. Harbor Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cinedigm during the first quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cinedigm by 219.9% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 681,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,137,000 after purchasing an additional 468,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Cinedigm Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as distributor and aggregator of independent movie, television, and other short form content in the United States, Canada, and New Zealand. The company operates through two segments, Cinema Equipment Business and Content and Entertainment Business.

