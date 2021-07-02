Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Rises By 90.6%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.

OTCMKTS CTPCY remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Friday. CITIC has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53.

Get CITIC alerts:

CITIC Company Profile

CITIC Limited operates in the financial services, resources and energy, manufacturing, engineering contracting, and real estate businesses in China and internationally. The company offers banking products and services; investment banking, brokerage, securities trading and lending, and asset management services; financial, wealth management, and trust services; and life, health, and accident insurance, as well as reinsurance products.

Further Reading: Cash Asset Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for CITIC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CITIC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.