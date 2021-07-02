Short Interest in CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) Rises By 90.6%

CITIC Limited (OTCMKTS:CTPCY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 32,600 shares, a growth of 90.6% from the May 31st total of 17,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.3 days.
OTCMKTS CTPCY remained flat at $$5.51 during trading hours on Friday. CITIC has a twelve month low of $3.42 and a twelve month high of $6.16. The company has a current ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.53.
CITIC Company Profile
