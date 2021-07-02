Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Rises By 43.8%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

CLST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 261,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21. CLST has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.

About CLST

CLST Holdings, Inc has no business operations. The company was formerly known as CellStar Corporation and changed its name to CLST Holdings, Inc in March 2007. CLST Holdings, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Dallas, Texas. CLST Holdings, Inc is in liquidation.

