Short Interest in CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) Rises By 43.8%

CLST Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:CLHI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,600 shares, an increase of 43.8% from the May 31st total of 3,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 76,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.
CLST stock traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $0.17. 261,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 163,918. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.21. CLST has a fifty-two week low of $0.06 and a fifty-two week high of $2.48.
About CLST
