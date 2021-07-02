Short Interest in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) Decreases By 53.7%

CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) was the target of a large drop in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,300 shares, a drop of 53.7% from the May 31st total of 13,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 8,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in CSP stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in CSP Inc. (NASDAQ:CSPI) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 228,854 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,300 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 5.35% of CSP worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 27.38% of the company’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered CSP from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th.

CSPI opened at $10.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $46.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 571.00 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $10.39. CSP has a fifty-two week low of $6.95 and a fifty-two week high of $14.33.

CSP (NASDAQ:CSPI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.09 million during the quarter. CSP had a net margin of 0.14% and a return on equity of 0.25%.

CSP Inc develops and markets IT integration solutions, security products, managed IT services, purpose built network adapters, and cluster computer systems for commercial and defense customers worldwide. The company's High Performance Products segment offers ARIA Software-Defined Security, a cybersecurity solution; Myricom network adapters comprising Ethernet adapters and specialized software of ARC Series and Secure Intelligent Adapters; ARIA security appliances for network security services; nVoy Series, including Packet Broker and Packet Recorder appliances; and multicomputer products for digital signal processing applications in the defense markets.

