Short Interest in Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) Drops By 50.0%

Ebro Foods, S.A. (OTCMKTS:EBRPY) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

EBRPY traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.83. The company had a trading volume of 506 shares, compared to its average volume of 300. Ebro Foods has a twelve month low of $20.05 and a twelve month high of $25.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $21.12.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on EBRPY shares. Kepler Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ebro Foods in a report on Friday, May 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Ebro Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Ebro Foods, SA produces and sells food products in Spain, rest of Europe, the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Rice Business and Pasta Business segments. The company produces and distributes various rice and its by-products; culinary supplements; dry and fresh pasta, sauces, semolina, and semolina based products; and health and organic food products.

