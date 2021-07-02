Short Interest in Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) Declines By 44.2%

Everest Re Group, Ltd. (NYSE:RE) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 680,200 shares, a decline of 44.2% from the May 31st total of 1,220,000 shares. Currently, 1.7% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 329,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days.

In other news, CEO John P. Doucette sold 5,000 shares of Everest Re Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $278.29, for a total transaction of $1,391,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 21,552 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,997,706.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RE. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $99,290,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Everest Re Group by 634.1% in the first quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 224,928 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $55,739,000 after purchasing an additional 194,289 shares during the last quarter. Miller Howard Investments Inc. NY acquired a new stake in shares of Everest Re Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,585,000. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 10.8% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,560,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $386,802,000 after buying an additional 152,267 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. increased its holdings in Everest Re Group by 39.6% during the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 427,022 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $90,037,000 after buying an additional 121,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company’s stock.

RE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $287.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Friday, June 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $262.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Everest Re Group from $316.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 16th. Citigroup lowered shares of Everest Re Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Everest Re Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $245.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Sunday, March 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.22.

RE traded down $4.47 during trading on Friday, reaching $252.35. The company had a trading volume of 311,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 292,786. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.33. Everest Re Group has a 12 month low of $193.02 and a 12 month high of $281.27. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $261.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.65.

Everest Re Group (NYSE:RE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $6.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.61 by $1.88. Everest Re Group had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 4.14%. The company had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.03 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Everest Re Group will post 25.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a $1.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.46%. Everest Re Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 83.11%.

Everest Re Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, and internationally. The company operates through Reinsurance Operations and Insurance Operations segments. The Reinsurance Operations segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, and the United Kingdom.

