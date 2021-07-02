Short Interest in Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) Increases By 41.7%

Firan Technology Group Co. (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,400 shares, a growth of 41.7% from the May 31st total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.3 days.

Shares of FTGFF remained flat at $$2.56 during mid-day trading on Friday. Firan Technology Group has a one year low of $1.15 and a one year high of $2.70. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.38.

Firan Technology Group (OTCMKTS:FTGFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.88 million for the quarter.

Firan Technology Group Corporation manufactures and sells printed circuit boards, illuminated cockpit display panels, and keyboards in Canada, the United States, Asia, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, FTG Circuits (Circuits) and FTG Aerospace (Aerospace). The company provides printed circuit boards, standard rigid, high-density interconnect, RF circuitry, thermal management, and rigid flex and assembly products.

