Short Interest in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) Increases By 45.7%

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,450,000 shares, a growth of 45.7% from the May 31st total of 995,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 11.7 days. Approximately 5.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

In other news, CEO Richard H. Moore acquired 2,375 shares of First Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $101,507.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 105,476 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,508,044.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 2.28% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FBNC. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 282.5% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 918 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 121.0% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in First Bancorp by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,806 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at $203,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in First Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. 72.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler raised shares of First Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

NASDAQ:FBNC opened at $41.15 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.72 and a beta of 1.32. First Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $19.60 and a fifty-two week high of $48.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $43.22.

First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.12. First Bancorp had a net margin of 28.42% and a return on equity of 9.68%. The company had revenue of $75.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $75.50 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Bancorp will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.89%.

First Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for First Bank that provides banking products and services for individuals and small to medium-sized businesses primarily in North Carolina and northeastern South Carolina. It accepts deposit products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including certificate of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

