Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Expands By 85.4%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 270.8 days.
IGGGF stock remained flat at $$1.38 during midday trading on Friday. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48.
About IGG
