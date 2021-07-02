Short Interest in IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) Expands By 85.4%

IGG Inc (OTCMKTS:IGGGF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 731,200 shares, an increase of 85.4% from the May 31st total of 394,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 270.8 days.

IGGGF stock remained flat at $$1.38 during midday trading on Friday. IGG has a twelve month low of $0.76 and a twelve month high of $1.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.48.

About IGG

IGG Inc, an investment holding company, engages in the development and operation of mobile and online games in Asia, North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers free-to-play mobile, browser, PC, and client-based online games in 23 languages. It also licenses online games; and provides customer support services.

