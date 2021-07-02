Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 135.2%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the May 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.
NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $21.65.
The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.
