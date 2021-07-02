Short Interest in Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) Expands By 135.2%

Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (NASDAQ:KBWD) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 223,000 shares, a growth of 135.2% from the May 31st total of 94,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 154,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.4 days.

NASDAQ:KBWD opened at $20.77 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.74. Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF has a 12-month low of $12.57 and a 12-month high of $21.65.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.122 dividend. This is a positive change from Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 21st. This represents a $1.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.05%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 39.9% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $118,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 311.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 10,333 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 7,824 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $225,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF by 20.3% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 11,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares during the last quarter.

