Short Interest in Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) Drops By 42.3%

Kingspan Group plc (OTCMKTS:KGSPY) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a decline of 42.3% from the May 31st total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Kingspan Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Kingspan Group alerts:

OTCMKTS KGSPY traded up $4.50 on Friday, reaching $99.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 486 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,690. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $96.53. Kingspan Group has a 52 week low of $66.00 and a 52 week high of $102.25.

Kingspan Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insulation and building envelope solutions in the Republic of Ireland, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Americas, and internationally. It operates through five segments: Insulated Panels, Insulation Boards, Light & Air, Water & Energy, and Data & Flooring.

See Also: Sell-Side Analysts

Receive News & Ratings for Kingspan Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingspan Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.