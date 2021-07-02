Short Interest in Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) Rises By 77.8%

Luokung Technology Corp. (NASDAQ:LKCO) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,930,000 shares, an increase of 77.8% from the May 31st total of 2,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,650,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 1.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LKCO. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Luokung Technology in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Triton Wealth Management PLLC acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $86,000. First National Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Sicart Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of Luokung Technology by 16.9% in the 1st quarter. Sicart Associates LLC now owns 3,645,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,740,000 after acquiring an additional 528,324 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Luokung Technology in the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ LKCO traded down $0.18 on Friday, hitting $2.21. The stock had a trading volume of 8,760,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,849,903. Luokung Technology has a one year low of $0.36 and a one year high of $3.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.67.

Luokung Technology Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides location-based services and mobile application products for long distance travelers in the People's Republic of China. It offers Luokuang mobile application, a content and service distribution platform that provides content and services, such as information, entertainment, travel, e-commerce, online to offline, advertisement, and other marketing features.

