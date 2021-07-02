Short Interest in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) Increases By 47.4%

Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 21,650,000 shares, a growth of 47.4% from the May 31st total of 14,690,000 shares. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 6.7 days.

NLSN stock opened at $24.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.28. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.32. The company has a market capitalization of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 1.46. Nielsen has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $28.42.

Get Nielsen alerts:

Nielsen (NYSE:NLSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The business services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $863.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $847.47 million. Nielsen had a return on equity of 25.28% and a net margin of 10.46%. The business’s revenue was down 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nielsen will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is 15.79%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Nielsen from $18.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Nielsen in a research report on Friday, March 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (up previously from $27.00) on shares of Nielsen in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.91.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NLSN. Sasco Capital Inc. CT boosted its stake in shares of Nielsen by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Sasco Capital Inc. CT now owns 1,352,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,224,000 after acquiring an additional 92,740 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Nielsen by 63.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,160,270 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $232,915,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,119 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in shares of Nielsen during the 4th quarter worth $452,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,017,828 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,599,000 after buying an additional 92,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Nielsen by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 9,874 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 3,090 shares in the last quarter.

Nielsen Company Profile

Nielsen Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a measurement and data analytics company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Nielsen Global Media (Media) and Nielsen Global Connect (Connect). The Media segment provides viewership and listening data, and analytics principally to media publishers and marketers, and advertising agencies for television, radio, digital viewing, and listening platforms.

Featured Article: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Nielsen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nielsen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.