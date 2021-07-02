Short Interest in ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) Decreases By 29.2%

ORIX Co. (NYSE:IX) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 91,000 shares, a drop of 29.2% from the May 31st total of 128,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Partners LLC lifted its holdings in ORIX by 10.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $909,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in ORIX in the first quarter valued at $3,095,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in ORIX by 12.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 777 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 23.6% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 6,420 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in ORIX by 5.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 45,273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,838,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. 1.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE IX traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $84.84. 18,121 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 26,988. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business’s 50 day moving average is $86.02. ORIX has a 1-year low of $53.61 and a 1-year high of $91.68. The company has a market capitalization of $20.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.89.

ORIX (NYSE:IX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). ORIX had a return on equity of 6.34% and a net margin of 8.39%. The company had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.63 billion. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ORIX will post 10.3 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded ORIX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th.

About ORIX

ORIX Corporation provides diversified financial services in Japan, the Americas, Asia, Europe, Australasia, the Middle East, and internationally. The company's Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing, loans, life insurance, environment and energy, auto leasing related, and other fee based services to primarily small- and medium-sized enterprises.

