Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Declines By 46.4%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of PKPH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 3,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,012. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.

Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a bioÂ­pharmaceutical and nutraceutical company in the United States. The company focuses to develop, manufacture, market, and sell medicinal products based on extracts from hemp. It is involved in the development of over-the-counter, THCÂ­free, hemp based products for human market for the prevention and alleviation of symptoms associated with inflammatory and auto-immune diseases.

