Short Interest in Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) Declines By 46.4%

Peak Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PKPH) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,200 shares, a drop of 46.4% from the May 31st total of 9,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 164,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of PKPH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.12. 3,413 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,012. Peak Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $0.01 and a 1 year high of $0.27. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.12.
Peak Pharmaceuticals Company Profile
Read More: What is the return on assets formula?
Receive News & Ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Peak Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.