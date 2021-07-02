Short Interest in Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Expands By 95.9%

Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,840,000 shares, a growth of 95.9% from the May 31st total of 1,450,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 806,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.5 days. Approximately 5.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,572,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Polaris by 1,881.6% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 307,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,995,000 after acquiring an additional 291,580 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Polaris by 171.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 395,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,655,000 after acquiring an additional 249,400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Polaris stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $134.99. 10,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,124,023. Polaris has a 12-month low of $86.67 and a 12-month high of $147.73. The company has a market cap of $8.27 billion, a PE ratio of 33.09 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.77.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.74. Polaris had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 63.13%. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Polaris will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.87%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is 32.56%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PII shares. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Polaris from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on Polaris in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $113.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research cut Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.82.

Polaris Company Profile

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets power sports vehicles worldwide. It operates in five segments: ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; snowmobiles and snow bikes conversion kit systems; motorcycles; and low emission, light duty hauling, passenger, and industrial vehicles.

