Short Interest in PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) Declines By 50.0%

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk (OTCMKTS:PIFFY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the May 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

PIFFY remained flat at $$10.77 during trading on Friday. PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk has a 52 week low of $10.77 and a 52 week high of $15.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.92.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, April 18th.

PT Indofood CBP Sukses Makmur Tbk produces and sells consumers products in Indonesia and internationally. It offers noodles, sauces, and instant seasonings under the Indomie, Supermi, Sarimi, Pop Mie, Sakura, and Mi Telur Cap 3 Ayam brands. The company also provides sweetened condensed milk; UHT, sterilized bottled, and pasteurized liquid milk; powdered milk; ice cream; and butter under the Indomilk, Cap Enaak, Tiga Sapi, Kremer, Orchid Butter, Indoeskrim, Good To Go, and Milkuat brands.

