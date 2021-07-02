Short Interest in Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) Grows By 51.8%

Qt Group Oyj (OTCMKTS:QTGPF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,700 shares, a growth of 51.8% from the May 31st total of 11,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently ∞ days.

Separately, Nordea Equity Research downgraded Qt Group Oyj from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

QTGPF stock opened at $109.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $109.50. Qt Group Oyj has a one year low of $109.50 and a one year high of $109.50.

Qt Group Oyj develops, productizes, and licenses software development tools under commercial and open source licenses Finland, Norway, Germany, the United States, Japan, China, South Korea, France, the United Kingdom, and India. It offers Qt Design Studio, a user interface design tool for applications; Qt Creator, a cross-platform integrated development environment for application development; and Qt Framework that contains C++ library classes and APIs to simplify application development.

